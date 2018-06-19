TEMPLE — A group of eight Republican congressmen from three states on Monday introduced a bill that proposes to expand Interstate 14 eastward, according to a news release from Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, a group advocating for the road.
The legislation calls for I-14 to extend into Louisiana and Mississippi. The first 25 miles of the interstate run from Belton through Fort Hood to Coryell County.
The bill is sponsored by U.S. Reps. Brian Babin of Woodsville; Mike Conaway of Midland; John Carter of Round Rock; Roger Williams of Austin, Kevin Brady of The Woodlands.
Louisiana Republicans Mike John Johnson and Ralph Abraham as well as Mississippi Republican Gregg Harper are also sponsoring the bill.
Babin said the legislation builds upon President Dwight Eisenhower’s idea for an interstate highway system connecting the nation’s military bases.
“The legislation we introduced today is a complement to that legacy,” Babin said in the news release.
I-14 is proposed to expand to West Texas. It will connect to Interstate 20 in Midland and Interstate 10 near Fort Stockton, providing a link to El Paso and Fort Bliss.
Spur routes will also be added to connect Corpus Christi and Beaumont to the interstate.
This is a part of a larger project that will connect Army bases in Texas and military installations across the southern United States to the Atlantic coast.
In January 2017, the Texas Transportation Commission announced the 25-mile section of U.S. Highway 190 from Belton to Copperas Cove received its official designation as I-14.
Funding for the project has not been determined.
