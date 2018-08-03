HARKER HEIGHTS — The project to add a new lane in both directions of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 from Harker Heights to Belton is estimated to cost more than $81 million and the work will be going for the next few years, highway officials said this week.
But the wider highway — used by thousands of motorists every day — is coming, and work is already underway.
Texas leaders provided local community members updates about project during a Texas Department of Transportation luncheon Thursday at the Central Texas Homebuilders Association in Harker Heights.
Solomon Thomas, TxDOT’s project engineer for Bell County, briefed the 90-member audience about the widening and other projects.
“The project will expand the interstate from two lanes on each side to three lanes on each side for a total of six lanes,” Thomas said of the Interstate 14 project. “It will also improve ramp alignments.”
The project to widen Interstate 14 to six lanes from Harker Heights to Interstate 35 in Belton will take years, and TxDOT has divided it into three phases.
Phase 1
Now underway, the two-mile section of I-14, from just west of Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights to FM 3423 (Indian Trail) will be expanded to three lanes in each direction. The project is costing $7.2 million and is scheduled to be completed by spring 2019. It started in April.
Phase 2
The section of I-14 east from FM 3423 in Harker Heights to FM 2410/Simmons Road in Belton will be opened for bids in April 2019. The projected cost for that work is estimated to cost $39 million. Construction is set to start in summer 2019, according to TxDOT.
Phase 3
The last phase of the I-14 expansion, from Simmons Road to I-35, could go to construction within the next five years, once it is funded. As of Friday, it has not been funded, a TxDOT official confirmed. The estimated cost is $35 million, according to TxDOT.
Culvert and bridge work
Also part of the widening project is new culverts along the highway between Belton and Harker Heights. That work is being done now, according to TxDOT.
Another work crew is currently preparing the I-14/Main Street overpass in Nolanville for the upcoming widening.
“The work under the I-14 overpass in Nolanville is an asbestos abatement project in preparation for subsequent expansion of the interstate,” said Ken Roberts, a TxDOT spokesman. “The work will progress east and include the other bridge structures along the roadway, to I-35 at Belton. It is tentatively scheduled for completion in the summer of 2019.”
Texting and driving
In addition to talking about projects within the community, Solomon stressed the importance of keeping Texas roadways safe by not driving while distracted.
One major distraction that causes motor vehicle accidents and fatalities is texting while driving.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation’s website the total number of reportable motor vehicle traffic crashes on Texas roads was 537,475 in 2017. Of those, 100,687 or 19 percent involved distracted driving — driver distraction, inattention or cellphone use. Those 100,687 crashes in Texas resulted in 444 deaths and 2,889 serious injuries.
As of Sept. 1, 2017, a new statewide law makes it illegal for all drivers to read, write or send a text and drive in Texas. Law enforcement officers are looking for drivers with their heads down distracted by their phones, leading TxDOT to launch its new “Heads up, Texas” campaign.
