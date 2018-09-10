Inclement weather may dampen outdoor memorial events planned today as there is a 40 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Matt Bishop said to expect light to moderate rain in the late morning to afternoon, but nothing too heavy, with a high temperature around 84 degrees and an overnight low of 70 degrees.
“The clouds are going to hang around. You may see some occasional breaks but I would just go ahead and bet on mostly cloudy,” Bishop said. “Anyone with outdoor plans should consider backup plans in case it remains too wet.”
The Killeen Independent School District is slated to host Freedom Walk 2018, a tribute event in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The event will begin with a program at 9:30 a.m. at the Killeen High School Auditorium, 500 N. 38th St., Killeen, featuring the district’s Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott discussing his tenure as the U.S. Department of Education chief of staff during the attacks.
Immediately following the program, the walking portion of the event is set for Leo Buckley Stadium, unless it rains.
“If it rains at that time, the walk itself won’t take place and there will be a special closing to the program inside the auditorium in honor of first responders,” Abbott said. “We are hoping it doesn’t rain because the walk is a powerful symbol.”
The wet weather and cloudy conditions are expected to hold on through the remainder of the week, with rain chances staying at 40 percent through Wednesday before dropping to 30 percent Thursday and Friday, according to the NWS.
“I would say over the next few days you can expect a quarter of an inch,” Bishop said of the rain chances this week.
He estimated Killeen received about 0.21 inches during showers that kept Sunday moist for most of the day.
“Right now, we have an upper-level trough that’s hanging out just to our south, but it looks like the moisture will actually move up so we are going to see the rain chances increase (today),” he said.
