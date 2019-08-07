The IGA Foodliner, located in the East Lake Shopping Center at 3301 E. Rancier Ave. in north Killeen, is expected to close by the end of August, according to a post made this week on the grocery store's Facebook page.
"We are sad to announce that IGA will be closing by the End of this month," the post reads. "We would like to thank all of our loyal customer for their business!! We will miss you."
