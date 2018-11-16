FORT HOOD – III Corps and Fort Hood Education Services Division held the 22nd annual graduation ceremony at Howze Theater this week.
The division gave 91 local, eligible graduates an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments with friends and family on post. Eleven colleges and universities participated in the Thursday ceremony.
“Today’s celebration helps us recognize the personal and professional goals of soldiers and other members of the Fort Hood community,” said Michael D Engen, Fort Hood education services officer.
To Engen, the participants represented the tens of thousands of soldiers that rely on Army Education Centers worldwide.
The annual ceremony offsets the travel cost of out-of-state graduation ceremonies for active-duty soldiers, retirees, immediate family members of active-duty soldiers/retirees and civilian employees that work on Fort Hood.
Chastise Hale moderated the event and presented the graduates of 2018. Before students received their diplomas, retired Gen. Benjamin S. Griffin congratulated each graduate. Family and friends cheered throughout the presentation.
A reception was held at the Soldier Development Center where graduates worked toward their degrees. Central Texas College’s Culinary Arts department and American Military University supported the graduation and reception.
