FORT HOOD – III Corps Deputy Commanding General for Support (U.K) Maj. Gen. Felix G. Gedney, bid farewell to Fort Hood during a ceremony at the III Corps and Fort Hood headquarters on Wednesday.
Gedney joined III Corps in June 2017 from the U.K.’s Army Headquarters. He served as the III Corps deputy commander for strategy and support III Corps and the Combined Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve during its deployment.
“Felix is a seasoned leader and a warrior with extensive service in Northern Ireland, Germany, Cyprus, the Balkans, Afghanistan and Iraq,” said Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, commander of III Corps and Fort Hood. “His combat experience, training, and the breadth of great assignments throughout his career, made him a priceless resource to me and to our team.”
Gedney said it was great to be a part of the III Corps and sad to be departing Fort Hood, but it was good to be going back home to the U.K.
“I’m pretty proud of what we did on the deployment,” Gedney said. “As a corps headquarters, I think we made a significant difference to defeating ISIS.”
Funk presented Gedney with a Legion of Merit and his wife, Polly Gedney, was commissioned a Yellow Rose of Texas, by the governor of Texas in recognition of exceptional service by Texas women to their communities.
Gedney’s next assignment is not yet known.
