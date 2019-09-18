Radar

Tropical depression Imelda hits the Texas coast Wednesday in this radar map from the National Weather Service.

Tropical depression Imelda is beginning to die down — as evidenced by its being downgraded from a tropical storm Tuesday evening — but its effects are still being felt in Texas.

While most of Imelda's strength is being spent in East Texas, the depression is sending some weather in Killeen's direction. Starting today and lasting through Saturday, low to moderate rain chances are in the forecast for the area.

