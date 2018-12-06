The Killeen committee tasked with setting the parameters for an impact fee assessed on building permits will have its inaugural meeting in January, according to city officials.
On Oct. 2, the Killeen City Council appointed 15 applicants to a Capital Improvements Advisory Commitee, a state-mandated committee tasked with determining the boundaries and rules for the implementation of impact fees used to pay for infrastructure around new development.
Killeen Director of Communication Hilary Shine said Tuesday the committee will have its first meeting in January. Shine said the meetings would be public and follow the Texas Open Meetings Act, which requires 72 hours of public notice prior to meeting.
The 15 members of the commission are:
- Cyndi Rowe
- Michael Boyd
- Josh Welch
- Neal White
- Suiled Y Ponce Diaz
- Tad Dorroh
- Johnny Frederick
- Kathy Jo Harkin
- Tracy N. Hillman
- Joel R. Steine
- Reginald David Cole
- Scott Brooks
- Gary “Bubba” Purser, Jr.
- Placidio Rivera
- Elijah McMeen
By state law, the committee must have a minimum of five members. Forty percent of the members must be members of the real estate, development, or building industry, and at least one member must reside in an extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The impact fees would be added onto commercial or residential building permits and help pay for new infrastructure costs in high-growth areas.
According to state law, the fees are use limited to infrastructure outside of new developments that service those developments and cannot be used for maintenance of existing infrastructure.
The council directed the city to seek out applications for the committee in June 2017 after it reached a consensus to accept outside applications rather than using the city’s nine-member Planning and Zoning Commission due to concerns over a conflict of interest.
The council approved the implementation of the fees in August 2016 as the city looked for new sources of revenue to help pay for new road and water-sewer infrastructure.
