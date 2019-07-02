It’s been almost two months since the topic of impact fees came up among members of the Killeen City Council.
During Tuesday’s workshop, council members were presented with a timeline of what is next before they make a final vote in October on the one-time fees billed to developers to recover infrastructure costs associated with a new development.
Nothing was discussed among council members after Deputy City Attorney Holli Clements gave the presentation.
The council will vote next week to set the first public hearing on the impact fees study.
Clements said to the council the date for the hearing is slated for Aug. 27.
The study — which wasn’t presented during the workshop — will highlight projections with population and employment rates along with how the fees may be “consistent with Killeen’s Future Land Use Plan.”
It’s expected to be released to the public through the city’s website on July 12.
Hilary Shine, the city’s executive director of communications, previously told the Herald talks of impact fees began in 2010.
According to the city, impact fees could recover more than $40 million for future road, water and sewer projects.
The City Council approved the implementation of the fees in August 2016 as the city looked for new sources of revenue to help pay for new road and water-sewer infrastructure. The fees cannot be used for maintenance of existing infrastructure, according to state law.
Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick took Mayor Jose Segarra’s place on the dais Tuesday night.
Segarra was in Hawaii for the United States Conference of Mayors’ 87th annual meeting.
District 2 Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King was also not in attendance Tuesday.
Kilpatrick said her absence was excused.
Box:
Timeline:
July 12: Advertise for first public hearing and post Land Use Assumptions and Impact Fee Capital Improvements Plan on city website
August 20: Committee submits written comments to city council
August 27: Public hearing and council action on Land Use Assumptions and Impact Fee Capital Improvements Plan; set date for second public hearing to discuss adoption of the impact fee
August 30: Advertise for second public hearing and post Impact Fee Study on city website
October 1: Committee submits written comments on the study to city council
October 8: Public Hearing and council action on Impact Fee Study
October 22: Final vote on impact fee ordinance
Source: City of Killeen
