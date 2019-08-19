Impact fees

Homes are under construction Friday in the 2900 block of John Helen Drive in Killeen in this file photo. During Tuesday's Killeen Council workshop, council members will be presented with information about impact fees, which is a one-time fee assessed to recover infrastructure costs required to serve new development and gives cities a revenue source to pay for growth. The fees are being considered for a potential revenue source.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

The Killeen City Council is inching closer to charging developers for the costs associated with their projects.

The council received a consultant’s report last month and Tuesday will review written comments from a city committee.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

Staff reporter Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

Texas cities that have impact fees:

Fort Worth

Round Rock

College Station

McKinney

Justin

Azle

Midland

Bastrop

Grapevine

San Marcos

Cleburne

Taylor

League City

Fulshear City

Vista Ridge

Magnolia City

Schertz

Cibolo

New Braunfels

