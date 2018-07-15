COPPERAS COVE — It’s a time of year for which council members brace themselves.
The Copperas Cove City Council began weighing dollars and desires this past week as they mulled over a 129-slide presentation for the 2018-2019 fiscal year budget in two out of several special workshops. In just two meetings so far, the opinions of councilmen amounted to a laundry list of tweaks to reduce expenditures, ranging from cheaper office printers to slashing resident benefits, such as senior citizen discounts.
As is typical in all budget planning, actions to increase revenue are also on the table, which have ranged from prioritizing city development to potentially higher water and sewer rates and property taxes — rate and tax hikes will be further deliberated in the weeks to come.
All that talk is preliminary as city officials iron out the proposed budget before the council officially adopts it in August. But according to discussion so far, ultimately ensuring Cove’s revenue will pay for all expenditures will require what Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah calls good money management.
The total proposed operating budget is $36,985,676.
The preliminary budget indicates about $5 million will be drawn from the city’s total fund reserves, according to the presentation. Reserve fund balances act as a safety net for city finances each year. The city’s fund balance is $12,993,861.
General fund expenses are proposed at $43,982,222, which outweigh next year’s expected revenues that are set at $38,951,012.
Still, by law, the proposed budget is balanced because Cove has $880,412 above operating expenses in the general fund for the first three months of expenditures, according to Haverlah. This is known as the “ideal balance.”
“Fund balance is considered excess funds that the City Council has available for appropriation,” the proposed budget reads. “The City Council has adopted, by ordinance, a very strict fund balance policy, that limits the expenditure of these funds.”
This fund balance policy dictates that the major operating funds must carry a fund balance equivalent to three months’ operating expenditures.
Three months’ operating expenses is generally considered a healthy reserve fund balance, according to the Texas Municipal League.
Making a habit of adopting budgets where expenditures outweigh revenue, however, doesn’t sit well with Haverlah.
They key to ensuring the fund balance for the first three months is projected to be enough was requesting all city departments cut their branches of the budget by 3 percent, eliminating several newly requested positions.
“My concerns are the expenditures and the revenues,” Haverlah said. “We need to work to balance those two numbers. Because continuing to adopt a budget where our expenditures exceed revenues on a regular basis is not sustainable over time. So that is the reason why I made the reductions in the departments.”
Haverlah said dipping into the fund balance has been an annual practice for about the past nine years.
“Here’s the thing: Even though City Council has adopted a budget where expenditures exceed revenues, management — the staff — have always managed their budgets in such a way that we have almost always spent less than the revenue we received,” Haverlah said. “So our revenues exceed expenditures most years.”
Councilman Charlie Youngs cautioned his fellow councilmen this week that the number of city vacancies is a large reason why the reserve fund is as high as it is. As of Friday, there were approximately 20 vacant full-time positions citywide, according to City Spokesman Kevin Keller.
“Our budget fluctuates like a gas pump because of personnel,” Youngs said. “Overage depends on many things. One of those, a large portion, is when we lose personnel. We don’t fill vacancies, and salaries are still in the budget. You’ve got two options: eliminate (salaries) from the budget or keep it on.”
In both budget meetings this past week, Councilman Marc Payne led the way in number of questions asked.
Payne was unsettled by the serial practice of leaning on reserve funds year after year.
“Why do we balance so closely without any savings?” Payne asked. “Unless we have more revenue, there isn’t going to be any savings.”
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Yancey said the close-cut budget is a product of inclusive planning for many possible factors that could affect city finances.
“We’re budgeting for as many factors as possible,” Yancey said, underscoring Haverlah’s point of good money management. “The reality is that many of them never come into fruition.”
Councilmen were faced with one unforeseen factor Haverlah informed them Thursday evening following the second two-hour workshop, one that could reshape the annual budget.
Cove was anticipated to lose about $700,000 total next year providing the senior citizen water and sewer discount, budget presentations on Tuesday and Thursday indicated.
But that number turned out to be wrong, according to city officials.
Due to an error in “financial reporting,” revenue lost from the city’s 20 percent senior citizen discount on water and sewer has been overestimated, according to Haverlah.
The actual amount of revenue lost has not yet been reported.
The error is related to software supplied by Fathom Water Systems, a third-party system responsible for billing and customer service, according to Haverlah, who said staff had just become aware of the accounting error Thursday.
“We are already working with Fathom as of today to try and figure out why that occured,” Haverlah said.
The senior citizen discount has been a point of contention among councilmen as they consider priorities for the next fiscal year. Talks into adjusting the senior citizen discount, which affords senior citizens a 20 percent discount on utilities, will be delayed, Haverlah said.
“We will not be able to have a rate discussion that we wanted to have next week, because we need to get this figured out,” Haverlah said.
Currently, water and sewer expenses are proposed at $13,379,640, while revenues are set at $12,147,437.
These figures could change as city officials work to correct the accounting error.
