Tornado 7 now.JPG

One of the uninhabitable houses on Grimes Crossing Road in Copperas Cove, belonging to Rodney Barnes was burglarized shortly after the EF-2 tornado on June 9. The garage showed evidence of forced entry, and nearly $15,000 worth of equipment was taken.

 Thaddeus Imerman Killeen Daily Herald

On June 9, Rodney Barnes, 78, didn’t know what hit his house on Grimes Crossing Road.

“We were just sitting there, and all of a sudden it sounded like an explosion, and we didn’t even know what happened,” he said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.