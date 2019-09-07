mug 1119.jpg

 The Third 5K Mug Run gets underway Saturday morning at Community Park in Harker Heights.

 Bob Massey | Herald correspondent

HARKER HEIGHTS — As the sun began to rise over Community Park Saturday morning in Harker Heights, final preparations were underway for the beginning of the 2019 Food, Wine and Brewfest 5K Run.

A total of 152 runners participated in this third of four “mug runs” being held this year in Heights. The final run will be the Frosted Mug Run scheduled for Dec. 7.

mug_1184.jpg

 Angela Cases, Temple, First Place Winner in the Female Division.
mug_1186.jpg

Jacob Book, Harker Heights, First Place Winner in the Male Division.

