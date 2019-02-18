Additional dogs were surrendered to Killeen Animal Services before the dangerous dog investigation was initiated.

15 dangerous dogs were declared in 2018

7 dangerous dogs were declared in 2017

28 dangerous dogs have been declared by the city since 2014

Dog Safety

Ask permission before petting a dog

Sudden movements or loud noises can startle a dog

Do not fight or be physically aggressive in front of a dog

Always approach a dog slowly

Speak gently to dogs

Keep dogs properly restrained in public

Be sure fences are adequate to contain your dog

What to do if a dog attacks you:

Do not turn your back on the dog

Communicate in a low calm voice Say “go home” or “down”

Avoid quick or sudden movements