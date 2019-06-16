In May 2018, the Killeen City Council was presented with a fiscal year 2019 preliminary budget status, included with projected numbers of the General Fund, a budget schedule and five-year forecast.
The report became available to the public through a workshop and the city’s website.
As of today, no public presentations were made or scheduled for the preliminary FY20 budget status.
Mayor Jose Segarra said in a phone call to the Herald on Wednesday that public preliminary presentations were previously held early in the budget season due to scheduling and “possibly the forensic audit that had to be straightened out.”
Since Ron Olson became city manager, according to Segarra, council members meet in separate sessions to review budget requests from department heads and budget status.
“The reason we do separate sessions is due to council members’ schedules. We typically have sessions between the city manager and council members; two to three (members) at a time. It’s actually a very effective way for the council to be informed and bring up concerns they have,” he said. “This is not to take away from the public as we do present the same budget status to them in a workshop.”
The budget group sessions are scheduled for Aug. 1 to 2.
Available time slots for council members to select are a morning and afternoon session on Aug. 1 or a morning meeting on Aug. 2.
The meetings are expected to last approximately two hours.
Shirley Fleming, who represents District 1, said she plans to attend the afternoon session on Aug. 1.
District 4 Councilman Steve Harris said in a June 12 phone call that he also received notification of the meetings. As of presstime, he had not scheduled a time to attend a meeting.
Councilmen-at-large Juan Rivera and Butch Menking as well as Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick said nothing had been scheduled at presstime.
“Citizen input is important, because it’s their hard-earned taxpayer dollars that are used to pay for the essential services they depend on each and every day,” Councilman Gregory Johnson said in an email to the Herald. “As a city Councilmember, when I hear input from citizens and taxpayers, it gives me a better idea of what’s important and not so important to include in the city budget. Citizen input reigns in my thought process and helps me better prioritize expenditures that may become part of the budget.”
He did not say if he has met with the city manager about the budget or set up a meeting time.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment at presstime.
IN CONSIDERATION
So far, council received funding requests from outside agencies, such as the Hill County District Transit and Friends In Crisis homeless shelter.
The district, which operates The HOP, is asking for local contributions from council ranging from $120,850 to $806,618. The amounts, if given, will determine which routes will remain, add or discontinue.
Friends In Crisis temporarily closed its doors due to funding on May 18.
On June 4, the organization’s board vice president Larry Moehnke, said the nonprofit is requesting $10,000 per month, or $120,000 per year, to assist with operation costs. The request included $60,000 in upfront costs to reopen the shelter.
At the same meeting, Assistant City Manager David Ellison said it was too soon to provide information of what the city can contribute to both requests as the FY20 budget is still in its preliminary stage.
The shelter has raised $75,868 so far through other fundraising efforts. The HOP’s leadership has met with area city councils and will hold two public hearings this week.
MONEY TALK
On Thursday, Finance Director Jonathan Locke said department head submissions, are typically submitted around mid-May.
Locke said the hiring of three new department heads “pushed back the initial deadline.”
“They have until the end of this week to submit their final (budget) numbers,” he said.
As of presstime, no confirmation from Locke’s office was received to the Herald if final numbers came in from department heads.
PUBLIC INPUT
Many council members have addressed the importance of residents’ input on the city’s budget, in communications with the Herald.
Menking said in a June 12 email to the Herald “from a policy perspective, it (the budget) is really all about priorities. Citizens ultimately set city funding priorities through contacts with their city council representatives.”
He added: “Everything cannot and will not ever be fully funded. Their input through public hearings and direct contact with their reps help shape those priorities.”
Harris said input from residents is “important to me ... in our budget process. It is their tax dollars we are spending. I believe that citizens not only need to feel like they are a part of the process of budget planning but, ultimately, know they are.”
Rivera said the public has a “right to know what’s going on.”
In the same email to the Herald, Kilpatrick said “it is extremely important for the public not only be aware of the process but also actively participate in the process in a constructive manner.”
FY19 BUDGET STATUS
In a workshop on June 4, Locke gave a FY19 second quarter financial report to city council.
The city of Killeen received $12.5 million in sales tax — $866,000 more than this time last fiscal year.
Locke said the increase may be due to the growth of the city.
“For example, sales tax receipts increased (by) 5.3% from FY17 to FY18. We are requesting a detailed report from the State Comptroller’s Office that will enable the city to perform a more in-depth analysis (of) sales tax receipts,” Locke wrote in an email to the Herald. “The city estimates a certain amount of revenue increase when building the budget. Increases in revenue assist the city in keeping pace with inflation.”
