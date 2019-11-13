Turkey Bowl
Courtesy | Vantonio Fraley

On Nov. 23, a flag football game will pit Killeen business owners and others who promote positivity against Killeen police officers and fire fighters. The game is the inaugural Turkey Bowl. Game organizer Vantonio Fraley said he hopes to make the game an annual event.

Fraley is a 2017 Killeen City Council candidate and founded ImPossible Paradigm Shifters and ImPossible Youth Mentoring & Sports.

