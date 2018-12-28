Meat-free diets are the focus of a festival in January.
The So Natural Inaugural Veggie Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
So Natural Catering based in Harker Heights notes a perceived increase of whole plant based eating over the years, according to the event listing on Facebook. The staff aims to change that with a public gathering.
Veggie Fest promises delicious food for vegans and vegetarians alike. Also invited to attend the event are the “veg-curious” and “not so veg-curious.” Guest speakers, vendors, entertainment, giveaways and live demonstrations will also be featured in this family-friendly event.
General admission tickets cost $5 per person, and are available up to noon Jan. 18. Vendors interested in attending the event can reserve a booth for $150. Get tickets by visiting https://bit.ly/2rWQHW1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.