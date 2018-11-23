Drivers traveling on State Highway 195 near the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery should take extra precautions this morning as hundreds of volunteers are expected to be walking up the road to help lay wreaths on veterans tombs.
The event begins at 10 a.m. and many attendees will be parking along the highway, with some crossing it on foot.
The annual Wreaths for Vets ceremony, a volunteer-driven effort sponsored by the Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, will feature military speakers and special live entertainment. The short program will be followed by family members laying wreaths at the graves of their loved ones. Volunteers will then lay wreaths at the remaining graves, more than 8,000 total.
Jean Shine, one of the event’s coordinators, is expecting a turnout of several thousand volunteers.
“This is the time our Central Texas communities gather shoulder to shoulder with friends and relatives who travel here to join us to remember to show respect and gratitude to our military and their family members,” Shine said. “They come from all walks of life and all ages. The feeling one feels there is hard to explain. Your whole soul is full of a wonderful feeling.”
Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, the III Corps and Fort Hood commander, will be the guest speaker for the event. Julie Reese, an artist on the national Christian country music charts, is scheduled to sing at the ceremony.
Representatives from the Christian House of Prayer will give the prayers.
Wreaths will remain on the graves through the holiday season, and will be retrieved at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at the cemetery.
“When we lay each wreath, we lay them for all veterans who have passed across the nation, in remembrance,” Shine said.
For more information on supporting the Wreath Project, go to WreathsforVets.org.
