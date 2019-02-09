The Central Texas Youth Coalition will be hosting the 20th Annual Central Texas Incredible Kids Celebration in a few months, and now is the time for nominations.
The Incredible Kids annual banquet will be 11:30 a.m. April 17 at the Bell County Expo Assembly Hall. During the celebration local youth, selected from nominations received, will be recognized and honored.
This event has become a beloved and memorable one for all who attend, according to organizers. Nomination information has recently been distributed to local schools, organizations and other interested parties in Bell and Coryell counties.
Admirable character traits considered in the selection of youth to be honored are: Courageous spirit, positive attitude and influence on others, generous temperament, outstanding community service, caring and compassionate attributes and/or heroic nature.
To nominate one or more youth, go to www.incrediblekidscelebration.com and click on nomination form. Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 22.
Youth nominated last year but not selected may be nominated again this year. For questions, e-mail centraltexasyouth@gmail.com or call 254-493-8240. Reservations for the event may be
made by calling the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas in Killeen at 254-554-5205 (press 1 for the administration office, then 1 again). Cost per person attending is $25.
The Central Texas Youth Coalition is a collaboration of the Belton Christian Youth Center, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas, the CenTex Chargers Homeschool Sports Association and the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
For more information, contact Gayle Ash at 254-493-8470 or Karen Allman at 254-493-8240.
