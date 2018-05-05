It was a night for familiar faces as three incumbents were re-elected Saturday to at-large Killeen City Council posts and the mayoral seat, according to unofficial, final polling results.
Incumbent Gregory Johnson, currently in his first term, and Juan Rivera, serving in his fourth non-consecutive term, took two of three at-large council seats up for election. Johnson was the top vote-getter with 1,868 votes, or 18.8 percent of the electorate. Rivera finished third in voting with 1,201 votes, or 12.1 percent of the electorate.
Incumbent Mayor Jose Segarra won his second term in office in a landslide, beating his nearest competitor, Hal Butchart, by nearly 2,000 votes. Segarra received a total of 2,659 votes, or 59 percent of the electorate.
The new face on the council will be former Killeen school district board member Hugh “Butch” Menking, who took second place among the 12 council candidates with 1,404 votes, or 14.1 percent of the electorate.
Menking said Saturday he was excited to take his place on the council and was honored by voters choosing him for the role.
“It’s a humbling experience when you’re out there, and I’m looking forward to getting to work,” Menking said. “I campaigned on public safety, getting our financial footing set and infrastructure. I’m ready to get started.”
Rivera staged a come-from-behind win over former City Councilman Kenny Wells, who was in third place in voting with three of 13 precincts reporting, and said he hoped to see his unsuccessful competitors stay involved with city government.
“I think everybody was a winner due to the fact that I believe everyone is a servant for this city,” Rivera said. “I’m excited to see this council get to work together as a team. We cannot accomplish nothing by ourselves.”
Narrowly missing out on the third at-large seat was Wells, who finished 92 votes behind Rivera at 1,109.
According to state rules, Wells could be eligible for a recount due to being within 10 percent of Rivera’s vote total. The next closest candidate was Mellisa Brown, with 1,010 votes.
The other Killeen candidates included:
Patsy Bracey, a registered nurse
Bruce Bynum, a family consultant and substitute teacher
Den’Mica Eugene, a salon manager
Leo Gukeisen, a security company manager
Tolly James Jr., an HVAC contractor
Brockley Moore, a former city councilman
Placidio J. Rivera, a retired businessman
The other mayoral candidates included:
Arturo Cortez, a retired general contractor and writer
Jimmy Parker, a local automotive technician
Holly Teel, a dog trainer.
Also on the local ballot were two amendments to the Killeen City Charter that received mixed results from voters.
Proposition A, which would have given Killeen City Manager Ron Olson final authority over interdepartmental financial transfers, was defeated with 2,023 votes against — or 56.2 percent — and 1,577 votes for.
Proposition B, which will allow capital improvements projects to be budgeted over multiple fiscal years, passed in a landslide with 2,965 votes for — or 76 percent of the electorate.
