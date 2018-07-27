Independent investigators were at the Gatesville hospital blast site this week looking at debris and other evidence still lingering a month after an explosion tore through a part of the hospital under construction that killed three construction workers and injured more than a dozen others.
The investigators, who arrived Thursday will be there through the weekend, said Carly Latham, spokeswoman for Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville.
They represent multiple parties, including insurance officials and lawyers for Wilbur Dimas, one of the construction workers who died following the blast.
“Cavalry Construction is leading the shoring and forensic demo for the investigators,” Latham said in an email Friday.
The June 26 explosion was natural gas-related, investigating authorities believe. What caused the blast is still being investigated. The State Fire Marshal’s office, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, Gatesville police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives completed the on-site investigation and released the site back to the hospital on July 1.
Attorneys for Dimas were granted a restraining order July 3 in the McLennan County District Court. The order is an effort to protect the primary physical evidence that could indicate the cause of the explosion, according to Dimas’ attorneys.
Dimas, 30, died July 15, more than two weeks after the explosion. He was working at a construction site at the hospital when the blast occurred.
The two other people to die were 44-year-old Michael Bruggman and 36-year-old Filiberto Morales. All of the injured were construction workers.
Most hospital operations reopened within a week of the blast.
Latham said the hospital could start to clean up the debris at the explosion site “as early as next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.