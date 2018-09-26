Former independent candidate Martin Luecke will not be on the ballot in the race for Congressional District 25 after a review of his petition by the Texas Secretary of State eliminated enough signatures on his petition to bring the number below the 500 signature threshold for an independent in a congressional race. Luecke claims the review was initiated because of a challenge.
The Secretary of State’s media officer Sam Taylor confirmed Wednesday that the petition had been reviewed and rejected. He said there was a challenge filed and forced a review. He also said independent candidates have to be taken at face value.
Incumbent Republican Roger Williams and Democrat Julie Oliver will now be the only candidates on the ballot for District 25, which includes much of western Killeen.
“It is with a heavy heart I announce that my name has been removed from the candidate list in District 25,” Luecke said in a statement. “The Secretary of State received a challenge to my petition and found a number of signatures were invalid due to bad address or having voted in the primary, so my total dropped below the required 500.”
To sign an independent’s petition, one must be registered, not have voted in either party’s primary or runoff, and give a valid address that matches their voter’s card.
Asked last month how many signatures he collected, Luecke said the number was just under 600. He said he was confident because he had assembled a team of a dozen “meticulous” volunteers.
Successful independents in the past, like Richard “Kinky” Friedman and Carole Keeton Rylander Strayhorn who both ran for governor in 2006, have at least tried to get double the number of signatures required because campaigns assume there will be mistaken residences or simply people who sign without knowing the rules.
“This is a shock to say the least,” Luecke said. “I have no appeal available ... I take this opportunity to announce my independent candidacy for US Congress District 25 in 2020. Next time I will turn in a thousand signatures. I have a two year head start on the election.”
Luecke’s election website is still active.
Luecke’s absence from the ballot may benefit Democrat Julie Oliver’s campaign rather than Congressman Williams, because Luecke ran almost exclusively on the dangers of climate change and the need for action. Oliver’s platform contains a similar urgent plea on climate change.
The Oliver team’s press office found out about the announcement from Luecke’s Facebook page.
The Oliver press office’s Anthony Orona first denied that anyone related to her campaign challenged the petition. But then he said “Well, I can’t say because I don’t know.”
Congressman Williams’ spokesperson Travis White was not available Wednesday. A campaign worker who did not want to be quoted did say that the Williams campaign had no comment on Luecke’s petition rejection.
