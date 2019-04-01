After a week of repairs, gas service was restored to full status at Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights, a city official said.
At least three leaks had been discovered Monday in the underground gas lines at the assisted living center, 415 Indian Oaks Drive, during a routine inspection, said Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell.
A temporary line was installed Friday to restore gas function to the entire facility until the last line could be repaired, Mitchell said.
Indian Oaks staff and parent company officials have not returned calls from reporters.
“Apparently the plumber worked through the weekend, but they were still having issues with the line in the ground — isolating where the leak is,” Mitchell said. “They were able to make the final repairs on the permanent lines this afternoon.”
City building officials supervised the re-testing of the lines Monday afternoon about 3:30 p.m. and found no issues, he said.
