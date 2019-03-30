The gas leak at Indian Oaks Living Center discovered Monday during an annual inspection brought attention to communication between assisted living home residents and their relatives living elsewhere.
Gas service was shut down to a wing of the building in Harker Heights for several days, leaving residents without hot water and use of the kitchen. A temporary line was hooked up Friday evening and service was restored using that line while the other line is being repaired.
Calls to Indian Oaks Living Center administrators and their parent company, Senior Care Centers, were not returned.
City Manager David Mitchell provided updates Thursday and Friday, including the restoration of service, from his building inspector who was at the site.
Resident Cynthia Payne, in a phone conversation Friday afternoon, said administrators had updated residents of the home at a meeting Thursday and had cared for them throughout.
COMMUNICATION
Assisted living facilities, in general, will offer a range of communication options from day and nighttime phone numbers, email addresses and websites where updates are posted. But establishing regular communication can be especially helpful in time of crisis, specialists say.
“My first recommendation to anyone looking at facilities is to go visit them. See how they’re interacting with the residents,” said Diana Martinez, the vice president of public policy at the Texas Assisted Living Association.
In addition to the standard tour, Martinez suggests asking if there is a resident council at the facility.
A family or resident council can help with communication between administrators of a residential facility and patrons, Martinez said.
“Many have resident councils to help drive menus and activities,” Martinez said. “You can ask, ‘Can I come and sit in on a resident council meeting. That will give you a good indication on how that community is planning (their) community events and see if they’re happy.”
Evacuation
When a building is in need of repair or in the case of natural disasters, administrators must make the difficult call of when to evacuate, Martinez said.
“That is a difficult decision to make because evacuations many times will bring adverse affects to the residents at some point in time,” Martinez said. “Evacuation can be hard on individuals because you have a population that many times has some sort of cogitative impairment. When you have an evacuation, it creates an incredible amount of stress on them.”
Sometimes the stress can be so severe as to increase a resident’s acuity level and require him or her to move from an assisted living facility into a nursing home, Martinez said.
Inspections and complaint resolution
HHSC conducts surveys at least every two years, and publishes the report to its website, as well as any complaints and resolutions, she said.
To view survey and complaint history, visit: https://apps.hhs.texas.gov/ltcsearch/
Requests for older information can be made by email to: OpenRecordsRequest@hhsc.state.tx.us
The regulations are currently under review to make them more detailed, Martinez said. HHSC has authority under the current statutory framework to alter the rules without a legislative mandate, she added.
“TALA and a handful of other organizations are working with HHSC on strengthening the current regulations to put more meat on those bones and what you have to do and when,” Martinez said. “We are hoping to have those completed by hurricane season. That’s the biggest time when events trigger some sort of emergency action.”
The current assisted living facilities handbook can be reviewed on the Secretary of State’s website at https://hhs.texas.gov/laws-regulations/handbooks.
Security
When selecting an assisted living facility or an independent living community for a loved one, Martinez said the most important consideration is that both potential residents and family members feel safe and secure and that the resident will be properly cared for.
Family members can check with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which oversees assisted living facilities statewide, to see if they have had complaints and how they’ve dealt with them, Martinez said.
“There’s a building safety approach and there’s a health inspection of the policies and the procedures that the communities have,” Martinez said. “If at any time they don’t feel that, they should look at other options or ask for a meeting with the administrator of the community and say ‘these are the concerns I have, can we address them so I can feel more comfortable and get to a better place.’”
Texas regulations state that with permission from the resident, families are allowed to set up webcams in assisted living facilities rooms.
“If the family talks with their mom or dad or whoever it is and wants to put in a webcam in the room, then they can do that in the room,” Martinez said. “Now obviously, whoever it is who is actually staying there would need to want to have it in the room as well. There may be privacy issues if the resident doesn’t want someone monitoring them, there would need to be an agreement between the family and the resident as to when they would be watching them.”
The romantic or social life of the resident and their privacy concerns would need to be considered, Martinez said.
“What winds up happening is that the community will put up a plaque outside the room to let other residents know that they may be being monitored,” Martinez said.
Reporting concerns
All communities have a list of required postings, which include phone numbers for reporting any concerns, she said.
“Texas has what we call the long-term care ombudsman,” Martinez said. “It is an independent of the regulatory body. They have a volunteer network across Texas and they visit communities unannounced anywhere from five to 10 times a year. They make sure the residents are okay, if they see anything that they see that is not in compliance with regulations, they report to HHSC and the regulatory takes care of it.”
They primarily focus on the residents’ rights and will address complaints with the type of food the residents are served or how the facility is interacting with the resident or their family. The HHSC’s complaint line is 1-800-252-2412.
Suspicion of abuse, neglect or exploitation in an assisted living home should be reported to the HHSC at 1-800-458-9858.
The benefits of a good facility
Once settled into a residential care facility, residents can have a sense of security knowing they are well cared for, and they make friends, they have planned outings, and they don’t have to worry about driving places, Martinez said.
“Most families want to have their loved ones in their home as long as possible, but sometimes that’s not possible,” Martinez said. “Assisted living provides an incredible sense of support when you find that community where you can feel at ease having your loved one there.”
