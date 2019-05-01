Harker Heights officials say Indian Oaks has had no further issues since their original gas lines were approved for use in April following repairs to gas leaks late in March.
A gas leak discovered at Indian Oaks Living Center during an annual test March 25, left many without hot water, gas service for almost a week, as reported in a previous Herald article.
Temporary gas lines installed five days later allowed normal functions to be restored until the original lines could be repaired and tested, according to Harker Heights city manager David Mitchell.
Mitchell said at least three leaks were discovered in the gas lines between the Atmos Energetic meter and Indian Oaks Living Center at 415 Indian Oaks Drive.
City officials oversaw the pressure testing of the lines April 1 and cleared the original lines to be placed back in use, Mitchell said last week.
The city has had no further reports of complications at Indian Oaks Loving Center since, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.