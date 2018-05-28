With the Copperas Cove City Council needing to vote in June on whether to move forward with the Business 190 Improvement Project, a public meeting will take place at 5:30 Thursday to gather input from residents.
The Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, will offer sufficient space for all those who wish to attend.
The meeting is being organized by the Texas Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the city of Copperas Cove.
The project would transform Business Highway 190 as it passes through the city. The current configuration of three lanes in both directions with a center turn lane would be changed to two lanes in each direction with a median and periodic turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes.
The initial schematics were revealed at a special City Council meeting on May 14, a rendering of how the roadway would look that extended over multiple tables and measured more than 20 feet in length.
Comments for and against the project have been brought up frequently at council meetings over the past few months.
The Business 190 Improvement Project has been in the works since 2013, when the Business 190 Master Plan was created. In the years that followed, the project was identified as important enough to be awarded $10 million toward construction from the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The city must still spend over $1 million for the designs and other preliminary work.
According to the TxDOT website set up for the project, Thursday’s meeting is meant “to present information about the proposed improvements and to offer property owners and interested citizens a chance to provide input, voice concerns and have their questions answered.”
That website features the project history and schedule, frequently asked questions and other information. It is at www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/waco/business-us-190.html
