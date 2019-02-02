Legal proceedings to remove Bell County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown from office, citing judicial misconduct, sparked a petition campaign for Brown to be allowed to finish out the term 23,951 voters selected her for two years ago.
Brown beat longtime incumbent Republican Garland Potvin with 52 percent of the vote in the Nov. 8, 2016, election.
“This is a community petition to prevent an injustice from occurring in Bell County to a duly elected official,” according to a Facebook message from a representative of Central Texas Think Tank CT3, the social action initiative group circulating the petition. The petition’s organizers did not identify themselves by individual names.
The petition’s call to action asks residents to speak up to “stop the first elected African-American Democratic female Justice of the Peace in Bell County Texas from losing her elected position.”
Killeen resident Aya Fubara Eneli said she learned of the suit against Brown from the newspaper.
“Given the fact that she’s the first ever African-American person ever elected to the position of justice of the peace since the county was founded in 1850, I was very concerned,” Eneli said. “We do have a history in Bell County and in this area where minorities, and African-Americans in particular, do not serve in these roles.”
Brown has been unfairly targeted from the beginning, Eneli said.
After the November 2016 election, Brown was sworn in Jan. 2, 2017, and the very next month, a lawsuit was filed to remove her from office, Eneli said.
On Feb. 9, 2017, Brown set bail at $4 billion for a charge of first-degree murder against Antonio Marquis Willis.
A petition was filed on Feb. 15, 2017, by Killeen attorney Brett Pritchard to have Brown removed from the bench, claiming she was incompetent.
Since that time, at least seven of Brown’s bond amounts have been changed by other Bell County elected officials.
Brown was publicly reprimanded in December 2017 by the state judicial commission. The commission listed several standards of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct and the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure that Brown violated by her conduct on the bench.
“Just about every major presidential candidate is talking about the fact that there needs to be reform in our judicial system,” Eneli said. “And Judge Brown has been outspoken about the issues of bail in this area. She was making a statement.”
Brown previously said she was consistently being coerced to set the customarily high bail amounts and her resistance included setting an unprecedented $4 billion bail amount that garnered national attention.
Brown declined to comment on the court proceedings or the petition from her supporters Friday.
Brown has also been criticized for how empty her docket is in comparison to the other justices, Eneli said.
“That, as far as I am concerned, is because there has been such an intense campaign against her from day one,” Eneli said. “Law enforcement officers are recording her against her permission or knowledge to use against her — it is creating a hostile work environment, really.”
Eneli said the timeline for the proceedings against Brown is suspicious.
“Why does a person not even get a chance to learn the ropes of their job before they are already automatically under the spotlight and incredible duress — forced out of a job they were duly elected to fill?” Eneli said. “She never had an opportunity to learn her job and serve like everyone else gets to.”
But Michael White, a local attorney who interviewed Brown, said no amount of training or job experience will help her.
“I believed at the very beginning, when I questioned Claudia Brown at the very first hearing, that she suffered from a form of dementia,” White said. “No sanction or reprimand will reverse the course of time or restore her abilities. And the public shouldn’t continue to suffer from her incompetence any longer.”
But supporters of the petition say their voices from the ballot box should be respected.
Signers of the petition say the attempts to remove Brown from office undermine the expressed wishes of those who voted to elect her in 2016.
“My vote should continue to count,” Phyllis Nairn commented on the petition’s website Tuesday.
Another commenter on the petition’s website agreed.
“Elections should not be overturned because the opposition party is upset they lost,” Laura Allen said Thursday.
A total of 503 signatures had been collected by 6 p.m. Saturday.
“She’s a duly elected county judge and she should be allowed to serve out her term,” said Eneli, who also supports the petition. “She is fighting for justice and we have her back. For every signature, there are at least five more who are afraid of repercussions, and don’t want to come forward.”
County Attorney Jim Nichols said he believes there is evidence of misconduct for him to pursue.
“I wouldn’t go forward on a case unless I thought there was the evidence,” Nichols said previously. “It will be up to the people to listen and come to the same conclusion that I have, and we’ll do it in a trial setting.”
Calls to Nichols’ office Friday were not returned.
Feb. 11 was set as the date for the jury trial after a scheduling conflict with visiting Kerr County Judge Stephen Ables. Neither Nichols nor Brown’s attorney, David Fernandez, objected to the date.
If a jury removes her, the entire Bell County Commissioners Court will fill the vacancy until the next election, Nichols said.
Ables said he would reconsider suspending Brown until the trial in the unlikely case that the trial had to be rescheduled again, but for now Brown will retain her seat with no suspension.
Pritchard, who filed the original petition to have Brown removed, said he believes Nichols should have pushed for Brown to be suspended until the trial.
“Waiting another three weeks is just not appropriate given how long citizens have waited already,” Pritchard said. “She should have been suspended two years ago. While I understand why he didn’t do it, I’m disappointed in him.”
The online petition questions Prichard’s motives in his “ferocious” attempts to unseat Brown.
“Are his actions a response to his failed attempts to be elected as a Bell County judge or a ploy to make a name for himself?” the petition states. “Please consider, why is Pritchard posting Dr. Brown’s case updates on his business page?”
Pritchard’s office did not return calls for comments Friday.
While she has not personally met Pritchard, and is unaware of his direct incentives for pursuing this case, Eneli feels the entire case is based in the subtle racial tension in Bell County.
“Notoriety, helps him build his legal practice, but I don’t know him personally and don’t know what he hopes to get out of this,” Eneli said. “I can’t speak to his motivations, but the racial history in this county, and the facts: she’s the only African-American ever elected to this position.”
Eneli said the bottom line is Brown should be able to serve out the term she was elected for.
“She should serve out her term because she hasn’t violated any laws that require her to be ousted,” Eneli said.
A call to the Killeen NAACP chapter for comment was not immediately returned.
The petition can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2RtVN6B.
