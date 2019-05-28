The third annual Intelligent & Talented Girls Conference Luncheon will return to Killeen on June 14, featuring America’s Got Talent finalist Kechi Okwuchi.
The IT Girls Conference will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for girls ages 11-17 years old. The event covers a variety of topics that are relevant to their success.
The conference will feature workshops and presentations by area women leaders and experts on goal setting, self-esteem, financial literacy, academic success, social media safety, self-defense, stress management and more.
The mission of IT Girls is to create an empowering and positive environment for girls in which they can be encouraged and taught to dream big, work hard and make smart choices for their success now and in the future.
Okwuchi represents all the conference stands for as she is a 29-year-old young woman living in Houston as a graduate student at the University of St. Thomas.
Okwuchi is a self-taught singer who found her true voice after she was one of two survivors of a plane crash that took the lives of 107 passengers in Nigeria in 2005.
Following the accident, Okwuchi returned to school and graduated from the University of St. Thomas in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in economics.
She began to sing and perform at her church, at Burn and Trauma fundraisers and galas, and family events before becoming a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” in 2017.
Her dream was realized on June 10, 2018, when Okwuchi released her first single, “Don’t You Dare.”
Seats are available, but are limited to 40 participants.
Those interested can reserve their tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intelligent-talented-girls-luncheon-w-guest-speaker-tickets-62002578381.
Additional questions can be sent via email to landTgirls@gmail.com.
