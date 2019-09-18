The intersection of East Trimmier Road and Chaparral Road in Killeen is now a four-way stop, upgraded from a two-way stop.

Two new stop signs with flashing red lights around the signs and two warning signs that are around 500 to 700 feet before the stop sign were installed on East Trimmier Road in early August, according to Keith Curb, a Killeen resident who lives near the intersection.

