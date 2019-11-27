Interstate 35

Heavy northbound traffic flows on Interstate 35 through Temple on Dec. 22, 2018.

 Nan Dickson | FME Service

Interstate 35 was listed as one of the five most dangerous roadways for holiday travel, according to a news release from valuepenguin.com.

There were 3,399 traffic fatalities that have occurred on Thanksgiving and Christmas from 2015 to 2018. A total of 151 of those deaths have occurred on five highways: Interstate 10, Interstate 95, Interstate 80, Interstate 35 and Interstate 20.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

