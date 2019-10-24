Nolanville Speed Limit 2.jpg

Concrete barriers have been placed on Interstate 14 near Nolanville as construction continues on the highway.

 Hunter King | Herald

A speed limit change along Interstate 14 through Nolanville, from 75 mph to 65 mph, will be temporary, according to Ken Roberts, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation. Construction began Sept. 9 to expand I-14 to three lanes both ways from Farm-to-Market 3423 (Indian Trail) in Harker Heights to Paddy Hamilton Road in Nolanville.

The new speed limit signage will be posted after TxDOT receives the city ordinance from Nolanville, Roberts said in an email.

