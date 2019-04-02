A 1-year-old boy was in “serious but stable” condition Tuesday after getting out of surgery following a brutal crash in Nolanville earlier this week, police said.
A crane vehicle collided with a minivan Monday morning next to a bridge over Interstate 14 near Nolanville’s western city limits with Harker Heights. Two adults and the toddler — all in the minivan — were injured, with the 1-year-old having to be airlifted to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
Police officers from Harker Heights and Nolanville, along with officials from Grones environmental services, worked over seven hours to clear the debris and approximately 200 gallons of hydraulic fluid that spilled from the crane at the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and Edwards Drive. The intersection was reopened later Monday afternoon.
While the intersection of Edward and Central Texas Expressway is not believed to be a high accident area, the area is a “known location,” according to Nolanville police.
Nolanville Police Chief Dan Porter said the investigation is continuing.
“No citations have been issued,” he said. “Currently any citations will come after further investigation.”
NPD is finishing the accident report and has received the accident reconstruction information back from the Killeen Police department Traffic division. Porter said.
“The minivan did have responsibility to stop at the intersection because the traffic on Edwards Drive did have right of way,” he said. “But right now, no charges have been filed. If they are filed, they will be in the next couple of days.”
