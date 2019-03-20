An Iowa man was sentenced on Wednesday in the 27th Judicial District Court on a felony charge after police said he threatened a woman with a gun in 2016, an official said on Wednesday.
Deitrick Tyra Dortch, 21, “was sentenced to 3 years in prison for the felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Dortch was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday with no bond.
Killeen police officers were dispatched on April 5, 2016, to a residence, where they spoke to the victim, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that Dortch “had choked her and then pointed a pistol at her head and threatened to kill her,” police said. The woman said she was able to get away and call family members, who then called the police.
“Nearby, Dortch was taken into custody and a pistol ... was recovered from a room he had occupied,” the affidavit states.
