The Killeen Civic & Conference Center was as colorful and festive as it has ever been when Aloha Fest set up shop on Saturday.
Thousands of folks converged on the center during the all-day and most-of-the-night affair that celebrates Polynesian island culture with food, dance and more food.
This was the second year for the event, although it is not an annual affair, said the director of the Polynesian dance school that sponsors the event.
“We had 5,000 people at the first Aloha Fest in 2015, and I expect we’ll top that this year,” said Helen Gomez, director of the Pacific Heights Express Dance organization in Killeen. “I’m hoping for 7,000 people this year and I think we can do it because people are coming in from all over the place.”
She said it has taken around eight months to get the event organized, complete with 35 vendors and 13 food trucks.
Gomez, who is originally from Guam, said she was inspired to start the event by her daughter, who loves to dance.
“When I see her dancing I see the love she has for her culture,” Gomez said.
She said that Killeen and surrounding areas have an increasing Polynesian influence, largely thanks to Fort Hood. Gomez ended up in Killeen 24 years ago when her husband, who was in the military, retired.
“Killeen is such a diverse city,” she said.
Diversity and common bonds
During the performances , the drums beat steady as a heartbeat. The audience was in suspense.
Then the dancers appeared, adorned in traditional clothes and flowers. Audience participation was high, with whoops of support plentiful.
Through the dance performances people could see the diversity of the island cultures, with a variety of music and costumes unique to each island. Performers, primarily dancers, celebrated the cultures of Hawaii, Samoa, Guam, Tahiti, the Philippines and more.
“The cultures are diverse, but when you get everyone together for an event like this we see what we all have in common,” Gomez said. “It’s amazing the love everyone has for each other.”
The common thread is the “aloha spirit” shared by all, she said.
“It’s just a bond we have with one another because of knowing we’re all from the Pacific islands, even if we’re from different islands,” Gomez said. “At events like this we get to know each other and each other’s cultures and we all respect each other.”
Families and community both are strengthened through dance.
“Sometimes parents get their kids into a dance class, but we encourage parents to not just sit there, but to get up and dance, too,” she said. “Then before they know it, they’re dancers.”
Many of the dance troupes included a wide age range among the dancers.
“Through these dances they’re upholding their heritage,” Gomez said.
She said it’s a plus that dancing keeps kids busy.
“It keeps them out of trouble,” she said. “And it brings people closer.”
One woman, whose ancestry is in the Mariana Islands, was busy frying egg rolls, but not the kind found in Chinese restaurants.
“These have different ingredients in them,” said Vera Manglona of Copperas Cove.
Cooking is a family affair, another big part of island culture, she said.
“We’re close-knit,” Manglona said. “We’re always cooking together and hanging out, helping each other. It’s all about keeping close family ties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.