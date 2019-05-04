The new water treatment plant could be pumping water before the city of Killeen has an adequate place to store it, according to water district representatives.
Construction on the $46.1 million Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant is likely to be completed in June 2020, according to the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of directors and staff members. A city official said the storage tower could take two years to construct after its design is completed.
In 2014, the City of Killeen amended its agreement with the water group to expand its water supply by constructing a new water treatment plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The new plant will be capable of adding 10 million gallons of water daily to Killeen’s supply, according to Hilary Shine, Killeen spokeswoman.
Killeen’s agreement with the water district does not address an elevated storage tank, Shine said, but an elevated storage tank is required by the city’s agreement with Municipal Utility District No. 2. The MUD No. 2 agreement calls for the city to provide water storage before the MUD completes its 1,500th single-family home at the site near Chaparral and Trimmier Roads.
The new elevated storage tank is under design, according to Shine. Upon completion of design, it will take approximately two years to construct. Killeen’s 24-inch transmission main will tie into WCID No. 1’s 36-inch transmission main in the south right-of-way of Chaparral Road directly across Chaparral from Purple Martin Drive.
“Construction of the new tank has been escalated due to the new water treatment plant,” Shine said.
In anticipation of the new plant’s completion, the city’s design consultant modeled the water distribution system and determined that the new water treatment plant can pump into the city’s existing southeast elevated storage tank at 4303 Cunningham Road.
Freese and Nichols, the engineering firm designing all the infrastructure necessary for the South Water Supply project, has created a computer model that hydraulically analyzes all the existing and future water infrastructure in Killeen, according to Shine.
“That model shows that there will be no problem when the water from the new plant is pumped directly into the existing water infrastructure,” Shine said.
Due to the number of new homes anticipated in the south section of Killeen, however, a new elevated storage tank will be necessary, Shine said.
WCID board members disagree about whether there will be problems with the current measure.
Transferring water miles to the existing tower at Stan Schlueter Loop and Cunningham Road has the potential to cause water delays and shortages, said board member Richard “Dick” Young.
“The ramifications are much more serious,” Young said. “It could be a really dangerous situation, and I don’t want to see that for the city.”
Water district officials say infrastructure at the new plant isn’t designed to transport water that far, lacking adequate pressure output.
“This thing was designed from its inception to have a storage facility,” said Mitch Jacobs, WCID board member, at the April 24 meeting . “It can’t function without one.”
The latest expected completion for the plant is June 5, 2020, according to project engineers. WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett said in January that substantial completion for the plant was set for Feb. 19, 2020, with a final completion date of May 19, 2020, but inclement weather has delayed the construction process somewhat.
Garrett said last week he, City Manager Ron Olson and key staff discussed storage options for the plant and will continue discussions.
“It’s in their capital plan, but it’s not in its initial stages, and I don’t understand why,” Garrett said at the April 24 WCID meeting.
On Friday, Garrett said Killeen staff and Freese & Nichols are confident about the temporary measure to reroute water to the Cunningham Loop after what he called a productive meeting with Olson.
“Although delivering water through a portion of a distribution system is not our standard approach, Killeen staff and their engineer, Freese & Nichols, have performed the necessary system modeling and are confident that it’s an acceptable interim option,” Garrett said in an email.
