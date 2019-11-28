Heights Lights on Parade Outdoor Lighting/Decorating Contest

A Snoopy decoration on Elbert Lane was among previous winners in the manufactured home division of Harker Heights’ outdoor holiday decorating contest.

 Herald/MARIANNE GISH

Folks in Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Killeen will be able to channel their inner Clark W. Griswold during the Christmas lights decorating contests held by the cities this year.

With high-tech lights and sounds, things have come a long way since Griswold’s doomed-to-fail extension cord in the 1989 National Lampoon film.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.