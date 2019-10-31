Daylight saving time

Turning back the clock one hour, marks the end of daylight saving time.

 Mike Bartoszek | Herald

Daylight saving time is almost over, which means clocks will need to be turned back an hour soon.

Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.