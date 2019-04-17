Don’t venture outside Wednesday night in Killeen, experts say.
A forecast of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes and up to baseball-size hail Wednesday night into early Thursday remains for the Killeen area and much of the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Storms will develop to the west of the Interstate-35 corridor during the mid to late evening hours, said Daniel Huckaby, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The storms will move at a quick clip, according to Huckaby, so flooding isn’t a concern from the expected inch of rain.
Huckaby said hail that could be as large as golf balls or baseballs, up to 70 mph winds and potential for tornadoes are the main concerns for the Killeen area.
“It’s best not to venture out when these storms are approaching,” Huckaby said. “The environment tonight is very primed for severe weather.”
If caught outside, enclosed buildings or cars can provide shelter, according to NWS. It is important to avoid open spaces, isolated objects and high ground as well as to stay away from bodies of water.
Parking under overpasses during hail is not recommended, as NWS experts say it increases the likelihood of traffic accidents. Moreover, the expected high winds could blow hail under overpasses, according to NWS.
In the event of a tornado warning, residents are urged to stay indoors and away from windows. A "safe" room without windows and at least two walls sheltering residents from the outside should be occupied in the event of a tornado warning, NWS says.
Local entities, including the Killeen Independent School District, are taking precautions in light of the forecast.
After-school tutoring at Sugar Loaf Elementary for Wednesday has been canceled due to the potential for severe weather, KISD officials said. At Timber Ridge Elementary School, after-school activities for students (to include Step Team and Ranger Dance Team practices) are also cancelled due to the possibility of bad weather.
Principals will send out an automated message to parents to inform them of cancellations, according to KISD.
District officials will make a decision on whether to cancel any athletics events scheduled for Wednesday evening by 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.