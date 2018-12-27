As New Year’s Eve approaches, are fireworks stands are open for business.
While fireworks cannot be shot off within the limits of any city — Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Copperas Cove or Lampasas — Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties all allow fireworks to be set off within the counties, with certain limitations.
Firework sales began Dec. 20, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
Sales will end at midnight Jan. 1.
Firework Safety
1. Be sure that there are no bans on fireworks in your area before buying or using them. Fireworks are banned in city limits of Killeen-area cities.
2. Make sure that adults are watching all activities and never allow children to light or play with fireworks, including sparklers, too. They can reach very high temperatures and cause severe burns.
3. Make sure you know and follow all safety precautions if lighting fireworks.
For more information on firework safety, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.