The Killeen Arts & Activity Center is hosting Cedric the Entertainer & Friends for one night Thursday. This will be Cedric the Entertainer’s second time performing in Killeen for Pop Up Comedy Series.
Longtime stand-up comic Cedric the Entertainer has been in dozens of movies and recently celebrated season renewals for “The Last O.G.” and “The Neighborhood” — two TV shows he is in.
The Pop Up Comedy Series books A-list acts and takes them to untraditional market’s that they wouldn’t typically perform in.
“The first time, (Cedric) performed in a small intimate club, but this time we are putting him in a small intimate theater,” said Pop Up Comedy Series Executive Producer Chenell Hickey.
“We chose Killeen, because it had the biggest Army base in the country,” Hickey said.
“When you can bring any type of joyful and diverse market of entertainment to people in this area. It makes us feel better that they don’t have to drive all the way to Dallas or Austin to enjoy an evening of up close and intimate comedy show,” Hickey said.
Cedric the Entertainer & Friends general admission tickets are $53. Two performances are scheduled, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Optional refreshments are available for purchase.
The activity center does not have a box office. Attendees must bring identification for proof of purchase.
“We appreciate the city of Killeen and surrounding areas, we look forward to seeing everybody and hope that you have a good time,” Hickey said.
To purchase a ticket, visit https://popup.seatengine.com/events/31065.
