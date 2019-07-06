Harker Heights Interact Club treated homeless residents to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches Saturday at Anointed Christian Church in Killeen.
The spread was a buffet-style setup. Homeless residents were served a sports drink or water, a cookie, assorted fruits, assorted chips and the sandwiches.
The food was enough to serve 100 people.
“We were told 70, so we aimed for 100,” said Nicole Suman, a teacher at Harker Heights High School.
In response to the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter closing, club president Tatiana Toribio knew she wanted to help.
“I reached out to my sponsor, and I was like ‘What can we do to help? What can Interact Club, Rotary Club, do to help?” Toribio said.
Jamay Michael, the sponsor for Interact Club, helped Toribio organize the event.
“It was kind of put on my heart that we needed to work together as a community,” Michael said.
The planning process took approximately two weeks, and they received help from their partner organization, the Harker Heights Rotary Club.
Interact Club is part of Harker Heights High School. Toribio said it was a little difficult to get members to help out, but she credited the faithful members who came out to help.
“I’ve always had a serving heart, and I feel like with everything I’m blessed with, I have to give back,” Toribio said. “Serving others makes me so happy, and volunteering and being there for people who don’t have what I have.”
Toribio said the most fulfilling thing with helping out is seeing the smiles on the faces of those who benefited from the meal.
