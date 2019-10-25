This past Tuesday, Killeen residents who tuned in to watch NBC’s “The Voice” watched fellow Killeen resident Rose Short advance to the next round.

After securing a spot on pop star Gwen Stefani’s team in the Sept. 23 episode, Short told herself that whomever she faced in the battle rounds, she was not going to treat it like a battle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.