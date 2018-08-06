Jedi Camp began Monday at Vive Les Arts Theatre, with an attendance of 11 boys aged 7 years old and older.
The camp is “the boy alternative to the Princess Camp we just had,” according to Jonah Hardt, Jedi Camp program director.
“We’re more focused on combat,” Hardt said.
Parent Cindy McKinnis, of Killeen, enrolled her son William, 10, just that morning after reading about the camp on a friend’s Facebook page.
She said it sounded perfect for her son, who is an avid “Star Wars” fan, so she rushed to sign him up. This is his first exposure to the performance side of theater.
“I’m glad he’s going to get a little taste of something like this,” she said.
All fight choreography will be taught by Hardt, who works at the Waco Civic Theatre as both technical director and fight choreographer.
Hardt was trained by an international stage combat teacher, so he will be passing on some of his knowledge to the boys as he works with them on their fight choreography.
“This is tested stage choreography,” Hardt said. “It’s internationally used.”
Even with the strong focus of the camp on stage combat, Hardt said there will more to keep the boys busy and engaged.
Attendees will learn fight scripts right out of Shakespeare, memorizing lines as well as fight scenes; learning tai chi meditation (“We’re turning it into Jedi meditation,” said Hardt); and there will also be plenty of arts and crafts, including making their own lightsabers and Jedi armor, and painting scenery.
All of their hard work will pay off with a performance Friday, where the boys will also receive their Jedi robes, as they will have completed their Jedi training.
Monday morning saw Hardt, production assistant Jaina Wrex, and the boys making their lightsabers before jumping into some beginner-level choreography.
Ten-year-old William McKinnis said, “I’ve never done anything like this before, but getting to know everybody is helping.”
He said he’s most looking forward to the fight scenes, a sentiment echoed by every boy there.
He and the other boys were having fun testing out their newly-made lightsabers just before their first choreography lesson.
“I like teaching younger kids,” Hardt said. “They are so willing to have fun with it.”
On Monday, VLA will be holding auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre. The cast will perform at 1 p.m. Aug. 18.
