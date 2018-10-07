About 150 people came together to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the Jesus Hope and Love Mission, a nonprofit based in Killeen.
The celebration dinner was Thursday night at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church Parish Center in Harker Heights, and paid tribute to the mission’s pastor, Steve Che, and his wife, Sarah.
Eight years ago, the Ches sold their home and most of their possessions in the big city of Houston and came to the much smaller, unknown-to-them town of Killeen with only one plan in mind: to open a mission where they could minister the word of God to those in need.
“Eight years ago, my wife Sarah and I were called to the inner city ... of the Killeen area and the surrounding community to help women and children with the problem of poverty and homelessness,” Che said.
He said that though he was called by God to do this, it was still not an easy decision. But he said he followed God, and God led them to what is now the Jesus Hope and Love Mission Center.
They started with nothing more than “an empty space and a few tables and chairs. But we knew that God would provide, and He did. Even before the sign went up, the homeless started to gather in front.”
Then November came, and the cold weather came with it, and Che said the homeless had no place to go.
So Che opened the building’s office space for them to sleep in as there was no heat in the other side of the building, with the men in one area and the women in another room.
Another church helped with meals for the homeless on Wednesdays and Fridays, but Che was feeding the homeless in his care the rest of the week. Some food and clothing donations came in, but mostly Che paid for everything with his own money.
Eighteen months later, in 2012, the money ran out, and Che said he found himself asking, “God, why did you put me here with no available resources? What do you want me to do?”
He said he prayed about it, and read a lot of Scripture. He came to a realization.
“They (the homeless in his care) are lost. They are hurting. They are in need of hope — they have no hope … I have to follow what Jesus says,” Che said.
Needed to do more
He said he needed to do more. He began to make plans for a transitional house for men, and then put that plan into motion.
Soon, he said, “Donations came in, enough for bills to be paid, and lots of food.”
“Some people began to prepare the building for use. We got clothes, help to find them jobs, and jail visitation. And the men’s transition housing, and much more. And I started to believe that everything would be alright.”
Today, the mission serves more than 16,000 meals per year to the needy. This does not include special occasions such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays where the mission opens meals to the community.
The mission also hosts free immunization clinics, backpack drives and clothing giveaways. They have transitional housing for men.
And they still offer emergency shelter during extreme weather.
Che will soon be opening a transitional home for women. The building will also have classrooms for not just Bible study, but also General Educational Development classes and trades.
“Only education will make a difference,” he said. “This is not a halfway house. It is a transition program … teaching life skills, offering individual training, and we’re preparing women for success in transition into the community. … It will give a second chance to people.”
The building will house women from three months to two years in duration, and will be free of charge to them, funded fully by Jesus Hope and Love ministries.
Throughout the anniversary event Thursday night, many people got up to speak about the work of Che and the mission, some reading from Scripture, some with funny anecdotes.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said, “It is a great, great service that you do for this community. There’s always going to be situations where people are going to (be in) need … The challenge is always getting people to respond.
“I wanted to say thank you for the tremendous response that you have done within our community in helping so many others. On behalf of the city of Killeen, our City Council, and all the citizens, I just want to say … thank you very much for what you do.”
Volunteer awards
At the end of the evening, Che surprised many by giving out the Presidential Volunteer Service Award to unsuspecting attendees.
These were accompanied by certificates of his own that he and Sarah had specially made that read, “Special Recognition and Honor is given … A special thanks for ambassador of Jesus Hope and Love Mission.” It was noted by more than one person that this act perfectly exemplifies Che’s heart and spirit.
“He’s a giver,” said Dee Levens of Kingdom Ministries.
“He’s the real deal,” said Dan Galanffy, board secretary for the Jesus Hope and Love Mission.
For information about volunteering or making a donation to the mission, call 254-304-2170 or 254-291-2314. All donations go directly into the mission and its programs.
