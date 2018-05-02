COPPERAS COVE - An open, frank discussion Wednesday evening during a special joint meeting led to an understanding that the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation will eventually move out from under control of the city.
The Copperas Cove City Council and the EDC board of directors met at the Technology Center for the second time in the hope of reaching a consensus on a topic which had been under discussion for the past few months.
The first joint meeting took place March 28, at which time the EDC board was asked to review their options and return with a request to stay under the city or split from the city.
Adam Martin, EDC board chairman, spoke on behalf of the board. "The best thing is to separate."
Martin added that the board had considered various alternatives which would allow the EDC to stay under city control, but determined those conditions would be a violation of the City Charter.
The EDC did request that the city continue handling the finances for the corporation, and human resources functions. "We can still use the expertise of the city."
Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah accepted this idea, offering the option that the City Council and the EDC board would execute an agreement allowing the city to provide certain services to the EDC.
Such an agreement would make it possible for the EDC financials to be managed according to city standards, provide transparency, and prevent any repeat of financial mismanagement which originally led to the EDC being brought under city control in 2016.
Details of how the separation would occur sparked more discussion during the meeting. Finding office space for the EDC other than the current section of City Hall remained a question.
Haverlah offered to engage city staff in the creation of a transition plan for the EDC, which would take three to four weeks.
Councilman Charlie Youngs asked that a vote to approve the EDC split be scheduled for the City Council meeting on May 15.
Opposing that option, Councilman James Pierce Jr. asked, "How much is this going to cost the city?" He also opted to see the transition plan before voting on the separation. "I think it's important to protect the assets of the city."
Councilman Kirby Lack agreed with Pierce that seeing the transition plan before any council vote would be important.
"I don't think the vote is as important as the consensus," said Councilman Dan Yancey.
Mayor Frank Seffrood voiced his concern that all the time which would be spent developing the transition plan for the EDC might be for nothing, if the City Council did not vote to approve the separation. "There's the danger of wasting the effort."
In the end, the council agreed that the item would be placed on the June 5 agenda for a vote, with Pierce and Lack confirming they wished to see the transition plan before voting.
Haverlah expressed his intention to have the transition plan ready for the EDC board meeting on May 23 and, after the board reviewed it, present it to the City Council for the vote on June 5.
