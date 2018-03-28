COPPERAS COVE —— While no action was taken, a frank discussion took place during a special joint meeting Wednesday afternoon between the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation and the City Council.
Councilman Charlie Youngs began with a recap of how the EDC had been brought under control of the city in October 2016. “In the 20 months since then, the EDC has been totally ineffective.” He added that the EDC has no staff, no recruiting plan, no marketing plan, and no professional economic development director.
“Everything has been destroyed,” Youngs said.
Councilman Jay Manning agreed with Youngs’ view, however, he said the EDC was not “totally disjointed.”
Councilman Kirby Lack also agreed with part of Youngs’ statement, acknowledging that the situation with the EDC prior to October 2016 was “out of control.” He used the example of a $33,000 bonus being paid by the EDC illegally, with the funds being misrepresented to the City Council.
Lack then turned to the EDC board. “I do want to know if the city is keeping you from being constructive,” he said.
EDC Board Chairman Adam Martin joined the board at the time when the transition took place. “We lost a lot of staff,” he said of that period, but told the council that not all the changes which took place under the city were bad.
“The financials are in an easy-to-read format, and we can easily understand it.”
Martin voiced his concern that the situation where the city manager has control of the hiring and firing of EDC personnel is a problem. The other board members agreed.
The lengthy discussion was seen by Mayor Frank Seffrood as a “good first step” in the process of resolving the issue.
Also part of the meeting, Carlton Schwab of the Texas Economic Development Council gave an informative presentation to the group on how a Type A EDC is supposed to function. Formerly known as a Type 4A, how an EDC handles the sales tax allotted to it is rather vague, Schwab said, but covered by some of the most important economic development legislation in the state.
EDCs, as a rule, are charged with bringing new money into a city or region through attracting primary employers, Schwab said. When that happens, the money can cycle through the local economy.
A Type A EDC is empowered to bring in businesses in the areas of manufacturing, professional services, distribution and warehouse facilities, among others, and provide the infrastructure related to those businesses building in the community.
The importance of a functioning EDC is key to continuing to grow the local economy, Schwab said. “You’re not going to get any projects if you don’t compete.”
The City Council and the EDC board agreed to hold another special joint meeting on May 2, at which time the EDC board will present a list of needs and requests to the council for consideration.
Any necessary votes on keeping the EDC under the city or removing the organization from city control will be taken after that meeting.
