GRAPEVINE — News is evolving, and traditional journalism doctrine followed in many newsrooms for years is dissipating.
That was the overarching theme for two seminars among eight major sessions in the second day of the 2018 Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference. The event is sponsored by the Frank W. & Sue Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas and the Dallas Morning News and it brought together 450 registered guests that included renown writers, journalists and other media professionals.
FUTURE OF NEWS
The days of 2,000-word printed stories and mere budget lines for them are dying, according to Josh Susong, senior news director at The Arizona Republic.
He was the lead content editor for “The Wall,” a 2017 report on the consequences of Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, winning the Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting.
What made that report so impactful? For starters, it challenged Susong’s newsroom to reconsider old conventions.
“We tried to add as much as possible to reach out to as many as possible in every way possible,” he said about the 15 “mini documentaries,” amounting to nearly 100 minutes of video of the field.
Challenges his team encountered included coordinating with several sister papers among the USA TODAY network, and having several heart-to-hearts with staffers who questioned what Susong described as pre-reporting – reporters were sent to the border to gather information in advance of videographers to lay the groundwork for them.
The most striking quality of “The Wall,” which would also be expanded into a 12-part podcast and virtual reality simulation, was there was no traditional lengthy story behind it.
The Dallas Morning News has taken a nontraditional approach with an initiative introduced in December 2017 called Curious Texas, where readers ask questions to the Morning News.
Questions are gathered, then the public votes among four questions the paper curates, according to Hannah Wise, engagement editor for the Morning News. The paper then reports on whatever issue is selected and shares the answer.
Why is Texas so big? Are all Texans Republicans? Can immigrants living in the U.S. illegally get a Texas driver’s license? Those were some of the 430 questions received since Curious Texas launched.
“We had several questions come in about recycling, and recycling doesn’t always have a news hook,” Wise said. “A lot of editors would think ‘Why would we take the time to write that out?’ But these are questions in the community that lack clarity.”
One successful Curious Texas campaign explored one reader inquiring about apparent underground tunnels in Dallas. That reader, Xan Alexander of Irving, was then invited by the Morning News to explore on scene. Her adventure with the staff was then filmed, and reached more than 70,000 readers the same day it was published.
“People are really curious,” Wise said. “That’s why I think the future of news is collaborative. Hopefully you do, too.”
BEYOND THE WALL
Later, award-winning reporters from across the Southwest touched on work being done at the border related to one of the most contentious talking points in the news cycle today: immigration.
“This is the worst, most visceral most kind of family separation we’ve ever seen. It’s very ugly, and it’s in your face. It’s less subtle than it was before. This is something that’s been happening on a long time through different policies and different ways,” said Melissa del Bosque, Lannan Reporting Fellow with The Investigative Fund and author of “Bloodlines: The True Story of a Drug Cartel, the FBI, and the Battle for a Horse-Racing Dynasty.”
Del Bosque described a federal government that shuts out the media and conceals much of the inner working of immigration detention centers, which have flooded the news cycle in recent months for allegations of inhumane treatment.
Such actions by government officials undermine democracy, and are dangerous, she said. The journalists in the Beyond the Wall panel described the border, set to be the region where the Trump Administration will raise a massive wall, as a symbol of fear in the U.S.
Not so on the other side of the wall. Alfredo Corchado, author of “Homelands: Four Friends, Two Countries, and the Fate of the Great Mexican-American Migration,” called the medley between both sides beautiful.
He lived in Ciudad Juárez near El Paso in the past. Each time he visits, he sees what he calls admirable collaboration between communities of both sides.
Still, statistics such as 180 killed in the month of June by drug cartels, according to Corchado, is an example of a story that cannot be slighted.
“You can’t ignore these stories. In a sense, they take priority. Just last week, the Department of Justice said, ‘Stay out of Juárez,’” Corchado said.
“It’s a constant struggle,” he said, about balancing stories on the issues.
The U.S.-Mexico border was characterized as a mirror for both sides, according to Corchado. For Mexicans, it’s a symbol of change. For the U.S., it’s a problem that needs to be addressed.
“The border is really more than geography. The border is a mindset,” Corchado said. “It’s a metaphor for the fear about the unknown.”
