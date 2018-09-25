BELTON — Visiting Judge Stephen Ables from Kerr County granted a continuance Tuesday morning for the trial of Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1, Claudia Brown.
The trial date had been set for Oct. 1 by Ables.
However, Ables said the matter involving Brown has “drawn on too long.” He said the pretrial and trial dates are “hard dates,” and said no more extensions will be granted for any reason.
Ables originally cited Brown on March 9 and ordered a jury trial in response to an attorney’s petition that asked for Brown’s removal from her elected office.
Ables set the pretrial for 10 a.m. Dec. 3, and the trial will be at 9 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2019.
Brown was not present for the hearing.
Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols, Brown’s attorney Thomas Baker and her new attorney David Fernandez at 9:04 a.m. went into a meeting with Ables behind closed doors and came back out 20 minutes later.
Ables explained that the attorneys had discovery issues that had to be resolved, so he set the dates as he did.
“What is most important is to have this matter resolved, but the discovery issues on both sides must be resolved,” Ables said.
Both Nichols and Baker said the issues were resolved.
The hearing adjourned at 9:28 a.m.
