A Bell County judge after a hearing on Monday decided to allow a mother to visit the children she is accused of taking out-of-state after a supervised visitation earlier this year.

Maria and Jeffery Gilseth, of Brady, have been fighting for the custody of their three sons, ages 12, 9 and 5, for almost six months. They each are facing a charge of interference with child custody, a state jail felony, and Jeffery Gilseth has an added charge of unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor.

