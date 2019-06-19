BELTON — A judge ordered that custody of two children be handed over to their father and stepmother, a woman who was indicted last week on a charge of injury to a child.
The hearing on Wednesday lasted more than three hours in a Bell County auxiliary courtroom that was filled with at least 30 people on hand to support Erik Hydorn and Sarah Hydorn, both Killeen Police Department officers, who were on defense after Erik’s ex-wife — the mother of the two children — filed a request for a protective order on Friday.
“For the children’s safety, I can’t comment right now,” Sarah Hydorn told the Herald.
Mike White, the attorney representing the children’s mother, Leah Anne Daul Cantu, said in court that the order was in response to the indictment earlier that week. Wednesday’s hearing was to address Cantu’s request for protective order for herself and her two children, and was in effect a custody hearing.
Sarah Hydorn was indicted on the felony charge June 12 by a Bell County grand jury, and she is on administrative leave without pay, according to a Killeen Police Department news release last week. KPD Chief Charles Kimble said in the news release that the unpaid leave was procedure and not an indication of guilt.
The judge ordered that Cantu be allowed to see the children for four hours at a time, supervised by a third party both families agreed upon.
The order is meant to last until the next hearing in August, at which time Judge Robert Stem said he will re-evaluate the situation.
During the hearing on Wednesday, the judge heard testimony from Erik Hydorn, two friends of the Hydorn family, and one person who testified in front of only the judge, attorneys and the court reporter. At a prior hearing on the case in May, the same judge heard testimony from Cantu and a forensic interviewer from the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Stem is a retired judge from the 82nd District Court in Falls County, and filled in after another judge recused himself.
A judge’s admonition
After Stem ordered the transfer of custody, brief applause erupted in the courtroom that was cut short by Stem’s emotional admonition of all parties.
“These two young men should be allowed to grow up without all this drama,” Stem said. “All this drama has to stop. Mrs. Cantu, you’ll always be the mother; Mr. Hydorn, you’ll always be the father, and that’s the two greatest titles you’ll ever have.”
Stem was not finished.
“I’ve not met your sons but they deserve better than this,” he said. “Let them be kids.”
Stem urged the parties to say something positive about the other parent.
“Let’s work together to create good memories,” Stem said, just before court adjourned.
Two sides
Cantu did not talk to the Herald at the advice of her attorney. An affidavit document, which the Herald obtained from the district clerk’s office, shows what she said to authorities.
On March 1, Cantu went to the Salado Police Department to pick up her children for visitation. The children resided with the Hydorn’s.
“When (the two children) got in the car they wanted to wait until their dad went around the corner to show me something,” Cantu said in the affidavit. One of the children showed his upper right arm that had a bruise of a hand mark on it.
“He even pointed out where fingernails went into the skin,” according to the affidavit. The child told his mother that Sarah (Hydorn) had inflicted the injury Feb. 23.
The child “then stated that they both got whipped with a belt for eating a snack” on Feb. 27. Cantu’s child said that he had been told “to tell anyone that asked about his arm that is was eczema,” according to the affidavit.
The mother said in the affidavit that she filed a report with the Harker Heights Police Department and that an officer took photographs of the child’s arm. The children were then seen by medical professionals, during which time one of the doctors spoke with the children alone before telling Cantu that he would be filing a report with child protective services, according to the affidavit.
White did not call any witnesses on Wednesday, but entered the transcript from the previous hearing, a Killeen Daily Herald story on the Hydorn arrest, as well as Sarah Hydorn’s indictment, booking information and mug shot.
Hydorn testimony
Erik Hydorn said on the stand that the allegations of abuse by his wife are “completely false.”
When asked by his attorney about parental discipline, Hydorn said, “the parent’s duty is to discipline a child, using an appropriate amount of force, and without lethal force or serious bodily injury.”
Hydorn said that he has been prevented from communicating with his children.
“Ms. Cantu said she was going to keep the kids for their safety and that CPS would be in touch,” Hydorn said.
Hydorn said that his wife would have been physically unable to hit or scratch the children as alleged because of a surgery that occurred prior to the time the abuse is alleged to have happened.
“It was incredibly difficult for her to move around,” he said.
Hydorn expressed concern for his children.
“I’m extremely concerned about their safety and well-being,” he said.
After Hydorn’s testimony, two other family friends — a hairdresser and a KPD sergeant — testified that they had seen no evidence of abuse in the family.
“They intermingled really well,” said Sgt. Lou Griffin, who also said he taught Sarah Hydorn at the police academy. He said that Hydorn did her job “with professionalism and integrity.”
White, on cross-examination, said that relationships between an abuser and the abused are not always clear and that children who are abused might show affection toward their abuser.
“What goes on in the home, we don’t know,” Griffin said. “I’ve never seen any dynamics that would show an issue at home.”
